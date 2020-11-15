STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | T Natarajan hits nets for first time after maiden India call-up

Indian pacer T Natarajan working out alongside other teammates.

Indian pacer T Natarajan working out alongside other teammates. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: As India's limited-overs series against the hosts Australia inches closer, the visitors began gearing up for the upcoming challenge with players hitting the nets to sharpen their skills.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared a video of T Natarajan, who has been included in the T20 squad, practicing in the nets.

"We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment," BCCI tweeted while sharing the video.

The BCCI earlier also tweeted pictures of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, and Manish Pandey doing planks.

"Here's the plank challenge ft @mayankcricket @RealShubmanGill @im_manishpandey! What's your personal best? #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the tweet read.

The team had their first outdoor training session on Saturday. "Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today," BCCI had written.

India will begin their Australia tour with white ball fixtures as the One Day Internationals (ODIs) would be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Also, the Indian side will play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the World Test Championship. With India sitting at the top of the points table in the World Test Championship and Australia second, it is going to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier this week, the BCCI had announced that skipper Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia. Kohli has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of the four-match series.

BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and he will be a part of the Test squad. 

