STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC finalists to be decided by percentage of points earned

The report said that the committee also mulled with the idea of treating the Test matches, which could not be played due to the pandemic, as draws and split points but it was shot down.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ICC will consider the percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, this option was being considered by the ICC's cricket committee for the first edition of the championship but a final decision will be taken by the chief executives' committee this week.

"Finalists for the World Test Championship (WTC) will be decided by the percentage of points they have earned from those they have actually contested for," the report said.

The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year begins on Monday.

The report said that the committee also mulled with the idea of treating the Test matches, which could not be played due to the pandemic, as draws and split points but it was shot down.

According to WTC, each of the nine top-ranked sides will play six series over two years with each series counting for a maximum of 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in the rubber.

The top two teams will make the final at Lord's next June.

According to the new proposal, "If India lose all four Tests against Australia and win all five against England, they'll get to 480 points and 66.67 percent."

"If they win all five against England and lose 3-1 to Australia, they'll have 510 points and 70.83 percent (marginally ahead of New Zealand's maximum possible score)."

"If India wins 5-0 against England and loses 2-0 to Australia, they'll have 500 points and 69.44 percent. So even two draws in Australia will not be enough for India if New Zealand sweeps 240 points at home."

Among other teams, New Zealand seems to have the most advantage as if they win their home series against West Indies and Pakistan then they will receive 420 points i.e 70 percent and can finish in the top two and play the finals.

With India scheduled to play four Tests in Australia and then host England for five Tests, the results of the two series will decide the finalists of the inaugural WTC.

India have played four series so far and are currently at the top with 360 points, followed by Australia (296) and England (292).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC World Test Championship coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp