Three new rules of Big Bash League get mixed response, here's everything you need to know

These rules are bound to increase interest in the tournament which will begin on November 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Published: 16th November 2020 05:32 PM

Big Bash League

Big Bash League (File | AfP)

In the 10th edition of the Big Bash League, Cricket Australia has brought in three new changes which might altogether change the dynamics of the game. 

The rules are:

  • Power Surge

A two-over powerplay can be called for after the 11th over, at the behest of the batting side. This is in addition to the existing four overs at the start of the innings.

The fielding set-up is bound to be the same as the first four overs.

  • X-factor player

A mid-game substitute just like football. Yes, you read it right.

The 12th and 13th name of every team can be brought in beyond the 10th over in the first innings to replace any player who is yet to bat or hasn't bowled more than one over.

  • Bash Boost

A bonus point will be awarded to the team in the middle of the second innings.

The team chasing will receive the bonus point if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of the opposition, while if they're trailing, the fielding side will receive the point. 

The league's consultant Trent Woodhill insisted the innovations will "blow up" the regular patterns of a T20 contest, said Cricket Australia.

Apart from this, moving away from their usual points system, the league will offer three points to the winning team instead of two points. This means a winning team with a bonus point will end up having four points at the end of the game.

The new set of rules have also been brought in to increase the pressure on bowlers and coaches with regard to decision making but inevitably will take the game more away from the bowlers.

Reacting first to the news, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham questioned the logic of the X-factor rule. 

Criticism is inevitable but these rules are sure to change the game whether it is a hit or a miss. Cricket fans and enthusiasts will be keenly looking at how these changes pan out. Here are some reactions of players and fans from Twitter:

.

