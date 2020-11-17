STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MPL Sports becomes Team India's kit sponsor, BCCI quiet on deal figures

The BCCI statement mentions that the deal with MPL Sports is from November 2020 to December 2023, starting with the men's team's tour of Australia.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI on Tuesday announced MPL Sports as its new kit sponsor. Jerseys made by them will be worn by the Indian men's, women's and under-19 teams. A statement introduced MPL Sports as "the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, India’s largest esports platform".

After Dream 11 for IPL, this is the second e-gaming company entering into a prominent partnership deal with BCCI. For some reason, there is secrecy over the sponsorship amount. The BCCI statement mentions that the deal with MPL Sports is from November 2020 to December 2023, starting with the men's team's tour of Australia.

It does not mention the amount of money it will be receiving from MPL Sports. Neither is the BCCI Apex Council — which is supposed to be informed when such agreements are made — aware of it. The previous deal with Nike from 2016-20 was worth Rs 350 crore, including around Rs 88 lakh per match.

The BCCI not disclosing figures of the arrangement with MPL Sports has led to speculations. There is one version saying the new deal is worth Rs 120 crore for three years including around Rs 57 lakh per match, plus 10 per cent of revenue from the sale of merchandise.

There are also claims that the new deal is worth more than the previous one. Although BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah welcomed MPL Sports in the media release, more than one Apex Council member told this daily they are not aware of anything. Not only the sponsorship amount, they also do not know that a deal has been finalised. Apex Council is the body which has to approve such decisions and this is an addition to the list of instances where it has been kept in the dark.

Given the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, a section of BCCI will not be heartbroken if earnings from kit sponsorship come down to Rs 40 crore from Rs 70 crore a year, as being speculated in certain quarters. They were getting ready for this scenario after no company submitted tender documents in August. With no party showing interest, the BCCI was ready to settle for less than what it was getting.

"We saw this for the IPL title sponsorship deal, which came down from Rs 440 crore to Rs 220 crore a year. In the present situation, when the global economy has suffered, I won't say Rs 40 crore per year from kit sponsorship is a bad deal. It could have been better, but you have to assess the situation before judging if it's good or bad," said a well-placed source. As far as disclosing the amount and transparency goes, nobody is commenting on that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPL Sports BCCI Team India Jersey Jersey sponsors
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp