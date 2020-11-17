STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shahid Afridi requests Haris Rauf to bowl slow after 'unplayable yorker'

In the Eliminator two of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Rauf had dismissed Afridi for a golden duck with beautiful inswinging delivery.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has requested Haris Rauf to bowl him slower deliveries the next time after the right-handed bowler had rattled Afridi's stump by a sensational in-swinging yorker on Sunday.

In the Eliminator two of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Rauf had dismissed Afridi for a golden duck with beautiful inswinging delivery.

The right-handed bowler then hogged the limelight as he folded his hands in front of Afridi as a mark of respect.

Reacting to this incident, Afridi admitted that it was an unplayable yorker and requested in a jovial manner to the speedster to bowl slow the next time.

"It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season," Afridi said in a tweet.

An all-round performance by David Wiese carried Lahore Qalandars to the final of the PSL 2020 as they defeated Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2 at the National Stadium on Sunday evening.

Qalandars will now face arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the final on Tuesday evening. This will be the first time these two teams will feature in the final of the tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Super League Haris Rauf Shahid Afridi
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp