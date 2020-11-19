STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and boys shift focus to fielding

Team India's Instagram handle posted the photos of fielding sessions and the post was captioned as: 'Eyes firmly on the ball'.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav doing fielding drills.

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav doing fielding drills. (Photo | Team India Instagram)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, the Indian squad is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the tour and on Thursday every player shifted their focus to fielding.

Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari were seen doing fielding drills alongside fielding coach R Sridhar.

Team India's official Instagram handle posted the photos of fielding sessions and the post was captioned as: "Eyes firmly on the ball".

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On Tuesday, the Indian team had started preparing for the Test series as Kohli posted a video of batting with the red-ball. The fielders were positioned in Test-match like fielding positions and the Kohli-led side seemed to be using a Test-match like stimulation to leave no stone unturned in preparing for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

