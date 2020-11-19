STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa won't take knee in home series against England: Mark Boucher

South Africa will appear in their first international assignment since the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March when they host England for three T20Is and as many ODIs, beginning on November 27.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

South African cricket coach Mark Boucher. (File Photo | AFP)

South African cricket coach Mark Boucher. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: South African players won't take the knee in their limited over series against England at home as they have already expressed their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement during the 3TC game in July, coach Mark Boucher has said.

South Africa will appear in their first international assignment since the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March when they host England for three T20Is and as many ODIs, beginning on November 27 at Newlands.

South African players, match officials, administrators and commentators, including director of cricket Graeme Smith, had taken the knee while wearing black arm-bands with the BLM logo on it at the '3TCricket' match in Centurion for the Solidarity Cup on July 12.

"I have spoken to the guy (Lungi Ngidi) who was driving the whole movement within our set-up, he is pretty happy that we have done what we needed to do, in particular at that (3TC) game," Mark Boucher was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's not something that we have to continue to show. It's something that you have to live...If guys who brought it up are happy with it, that's great, but if they feel we have to do more, that will be a chat and that they are open to express their opinions."

Fast bowler Ngidi had lead South Africa's response to the BLM movement, saying that racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

However, he received flak for his comments with former international cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar saying that Ngidi should also speak up against attacks on white farmers in South Africa.

"Our new value system is about respect, empathy and belonging and all of those lead to an environment where guys feel free to talk about these hard issues.

They've got the support and respect and empathy from every other player," said Boucher.

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa had declared November 25-29 as national days of mourning for the lives lost to COVID-19 pandemic and gender-based violence.

Boucher said the team may wear black arm bands to support the issues in line with the president's call.

"There are a couple of other issues that our president has raised going forward with regards to gender-based violence and the victims of Covid19.

"We are going to be addressing this with the team so if there is a black armband to wear, we will probably be wearing it because of the president's call."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa Black Lives Matter Mark Boucher
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp