STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Three South Africa cricketers isolated after one tests COVID positive ahead of England series

The England squad has arrived in South Africa to begin their preparations and will play a Tour match on Saturday.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa cricket team

South Africa cricket team (Photo | CSA Twitter)

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: Three players of the South African men's cricket team have been placed under isolation after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the white-ball series against England, the country's cricket board confirmed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), though, did not disclose the names of the three players.

CSA said about 50 COVID-19 RTPCR tests on players and support staff were conducted prior to entering the bio-bubble here for the limited overs series, starting on November 27.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," a CSA statement said.

"All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," it added.

No replacements have been named for the series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, but the board said two new players will join the group to make up the numbers ahead of intra-squad warm-ups which will take place over the weekend.

"At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, 21 November."

The England squad has arrived in South Africa to begin their preparations and will play a Tour match on Saturday here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa vs England South Africa vs England Series COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp