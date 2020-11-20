STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sania Mirza gives sneak peek into 'fun times' in Sakshi Dhoni's birthday party

Indian tennis player, Sania, posted a picture on Instagram Story, featuring herself, Shoaib, Sakshi and MS Dhoni.

Published: 20th November 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

(From L to R) MS Dhoni's with wife Sakshi, Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik and Anam Mirza.

(From L to R) MS Dhoni's with wife Sakshi, Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik and Anam Mirza. (Photo | Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, on Thursday celebrated her 32nd birthday and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza were among the attendees of the party.

Indian tennis player, Sania, posted a picture on Instagram Story, featuring herself, Shoaib, Sakshi and MS Dhoni. Sania wrote "fun times" on the post.

Recently, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a video of Sakshi on Twitter in which she revealed that she was strictly against Dhoni's 'orange hair colour' look.

"Luckily I didn't see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn't even have looked at him," Sakshi had said.

"There has to be aesthetics. It suited on John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top was like...(Sakshi rolls her eyes)," she had added.

Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010, a year before he led India to the World Cup title. The former Indian skipper is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC trophies.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year. He played in the recently-concluded IPL but the franchise witnessed a very poor season. Mumbai Indians won the 13th edition of the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakshi Dhoni birthday party MS Dhoni Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp