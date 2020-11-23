STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kagiso Rabada reveals South Africa's training strategy amid pandemic scare

Rabada did not reveal how many players were in each group but planned intra-squad matches on Saturday and Monday were cancelled, presumably to reduce the risk of infections. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

RABADA

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CAPE TOWN: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed on Monday that the South African cricket team are training in two groups to minimise the risk of further Covid-19 infections ahead of their series against England.

Two members of the South African squad have tested positive for Covid since the squad assembled last week and two other players had to go into isolation because of their close contact with one of the infected players.

"It's been quite bizarre," Rabada told an online press conference from the team hotel in Cape Town. 

"We have to train in groups -– a group of non-contacts and a group of close contacts. 

"It doesn't mean anyone is positive but we have to take that extra precaution."

Rabada did not reveal how many players were in each group but planned intra-squad matches on Saturday and Monday were cancelled, presumably to reduce the risk of infections. 

He said more Covid tests would be conducted with the players "soon".

Despite the unusual training arrangements, Rabada said "training is going smoothly" ahead of the first Twenty20 international against England at Newlands on Friday. 

"The team is doing well at sticking to strict rules."

Rabada is undergoing his second "bio-bubble" experience in a short period of time after starring for the Delhi Capitals, and becoming the leading wicket-taker, in the recent Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

There were no crowds at the IPL and there will again be no spectators at the three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals against England.

Rabada said the lack of crowds had not affected the standard of cricket in the IPL. 

"The competitiveness was second to none," he said.

"The crowd gives that extra bit of adrenalin and that extra bit of drama and theatre. 

"There's definitely an element missing but at the end of the day we are competitive cricketers who want to compete, to test your skill level. I think it will be much the same in this series."

Rabada said living in the bubble was tough but added a note of realism. 

"It's like luxury prisons that you are in but at the end of the day you have to remind yourself that you are fortunate," he said. 

"People have lost their jobs and people are struggling. 

"I try to remind myself that we must be grateful for the opportunity to earn some money and do what we love."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa cricket Kagiso Rabada COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp