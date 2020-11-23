TNCA’s CAC meets today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association comprising of S Suresh, UR Radhakrishnan and Sudha Shah will meet on Monday to decide about the state senior selection committee.

“The CAC will meet on Monday to decide about the selection committee. The composition of the panel will be based on Lodha committee recommendations. We have not yet decided whether to go with the current members eligible for extension or go for a new committee,” said a highly-placed source in the TNCA.

Rastogi memorial snooker

Sajiv Mathew of Towers Club moved to the Round of 64 by defeating Rizwan of QBG 4-1 in the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open snooker championship.

Results: Round 2: Uday Kumar (TNBSA) bt Raj Mohan (Pondy) 4-1; Sajiv Mathew (Towers Club) bt Rizwan (QBC) 4-1; Vishwanath Reddy (TEL) bt Parthiban (Pondy) 4-0.