STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If opportunity presents, would love to keep wickets in next three World Cups: KL Rahul

Rahul has now pipped specialist wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the no.1 glovesman in the limited overs format.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul on Wednesday said he would be happy to keep wickets in the next three global ICC events if given an opportunity even though the team management has not yet spoken to him about it.

Rahul has now pipped specialist wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the no.1 glovesman in the limited overs format. Three ICC events -- two back-to-back T20 World Cups followed by the marquee ODI World Cup -- are scheduled in the next three years.

The 28-year-old's keeping does provide the team the option of having an extra batsman or bowler. "It helps the the team combination a little more and it's something I would love to do...if the opportunity presents itself and I can keep in three World Cups, I would love to do it for my country," Rahul said in response to a query from PTI ahead of the limited-overs series against Australia starting November 27.

Has the team management spoken to him about keeping in ICC events? "Nothing has been told to me and we are not thinking that far as a team. Obviously World Cups are important and that is a long-term vision for every team and country," he said.

"I think for me, we are just taking one game at a time. So if I put up consistent performances with bat and gloves, it gives us an option of playing an extra bowler or an extra batter," said the stylish Karnataka batsman.

In the ODIs, Rahul has been batting at no. 5 and has opened in the T20 Internationals, and he admitted that his position in the line-up will depend on formats. "What the team wants from me and what combination sits better. Obviously, the last ODI series (against New Zealand) that we played, I batted at no.5, it's a role that I have enjoyed and (I am) happy to play whatever role the team gives me," said Rahul.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's keeping was in a different league and the way he guided spinners went a long way in India's white-ball success.

Would he be able to chide a Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal like Dhoni could, if he takes upon a similar role? "Look obviously, nobody can fill MS Dhoni's place. He has shown us the way and how wicketkeeper-batman role is performed. With Kuldeep, Yuzi and Jaddu, we have a decent friendship and obviously I will go and give them a feedback as to what is a better length if they are doing something wrong and anybody in wicketkeeper's role will have that responsibility," he said.

Rahul loved the role of an ODI keeper against New Zealand and hopes to continue with the good work. "I did one series in New Zealand and quite enjoyed it and hopefully I can be better at reading the game and give bowlers and captains some good feedback for the bowlers and the captain," he added.

Captaining and keeping wickets apart from opening the batting for Kings XI Punjab has given him an idea of what he can expect in terms of pressure and workload when he dons the India jersey as the vice-captain.

"I did get a little bit of a feel with the IPL. I had to play a similar role there. It was challenging, new, got used to the role and started enjoying it. Yeah, hopefully I will continue the same over here. When you are playing for the country, you have 11 of the best skilled guys, great cricket minds all by themselves and an able and passionate leader like Virat. You look forward to a new responsibility," he added.

The IPL captaincy, he said, has also taught him how to compartmentalise and stay in the moment. "Something, I learnt from the IPL is how to stay in the moment.While batting t hink as a batter and see how I can win the game as batter. As a keeper, in the last 3-4 seconds, when the bowler is running in, you do not think as a leader. This is important going ahead for me," he added.

The 14-day quarantine here as been challenging, Rahul admitted, and he felt a lot better when he got together with his teammates for training. "Challenge has been being in the room alone. The time you practice, meet teammates, is the best time in the day. You have fun together. Challenge is mostly when you are back in the room and all alone," he added.

" PTI KHS PM PM 11251706 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul Indian eicketkeeper ICC events KL Rahul ICC events Indian team selectors
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp