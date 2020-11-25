STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith gearing up for India challenge

Ten matches. 1429 runs. Seven centuries and three fifties. This is Steve Smith’s record against India. A player who is standing between India and defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten matches. 1429 runs. Seven centuries and three fifties. This is Steve Smith’s record against India. A player who is standing between India and defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Like David Warner, India didn’t get to see Smith the last time they toured Australia in 2018/19, as he was serving a one-year suspension for his involvement in the sandpapergate fiasco in South Africa. But here is, back again doing what he likes most. He has already received complaints from the tenants living under his hotel room about the sound of bat tapping the floor at night.

“I never really got into a good rhythm (in the IPL), but I think the last few days actually I’ve found something. People close to me that know me well, I’ve found my hands the last few days, which I’m excited about. Theoretically, it’s  a simple thing.

It’s just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat. I had a big smile on my face after training the other day, because I walked past Andrew McDonald and said ‘I found ‘em again’, I was really excited,” Smith said.

It is the last thing India would have wanted to hear. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Smith india vs australia Australia tour Australia series
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp