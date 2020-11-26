Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla, two other cricketers test positive for COVID

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal cricket team captain Gyanendra Malla and two other players, including his deputy Dipendra Singh Airee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Besides the duo, batsman Rohit Paudel has also returned positive for COVID-19, Cricket Association of Nepal informed on Wednesday ahead of the start of a national team training camp at Tribhuvan University Stadium here.

The 30-year-old Malla assumed the captaincy role after Paras Khadka stepped down from the post in October 2019.

"No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit," Malla wrote on his facebook page.

"However, to control further transmission and for my self recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days. I request everyone to take this worldwide pandemic seriously and follow the directions of health administrations."