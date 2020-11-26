STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for Covid-19

Published: 26th November 2020 11:07 AM

Pakistan's Yasir Shah (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who will not be allowed to train while in quarantine for the time being.

"Two of these six results have been deemed 'historical'; four have been confirmed as new," NZC said in a statement without revealing the names of the players who have tested positive for the dreaded virus.

All six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of a managed isolation facility.

Pakistan are here for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The series begins December 18 in Auckland.

"As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," the NZC stated.

The home board also spoke of a protocol breach but did not specify the exact nature of it.

"Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation.

"We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements," the NZC statement added.

At least 10 Pakistan cricketers had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's England tour earlier this year.

Prior to leaving Lahore, all members of the Pakistan squad returned negative results on the four occasions they were tested.

In addition to the senior squad, Pakistan's A team is also here to compete in a couple of four-day matches beginning Decemebr 10.

