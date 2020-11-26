STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI against Australia

The Indian team is in Australia for a full-fledged tour comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day "soft quarantine" on the outskirts of the city.

India's much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of limited crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visiting players and support staff were staying at Pullman in Sydney Olympic Park during their "soft quarantine" where they only met at the ground during training.

Also no player was allowed to sit beside each other and multiple buses were used for travelling to and fro.

After the completion of the two-week quarantine, the Indian team moved into the Inter Continental Hotel, which had been its traditional hub during previous tours to this part of the country.

Having entered the bio-bubble, players will now have a bit more freedom where they can at least meet each other within a controlled environment and have meals together.

Needless to say, the 14-day quarantine has been challenging for the players who landed here straight from the UAE after spending nearly three months in a bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League.

India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul admitted that he felt a lot better when he got together with his teammates for training.

"Challenge has been being in the room alone. The time you practice, meet teammates, is the best time in the day. You have fun together. Challenge is mostly when you are back in the room and all alone," Rahul said.

The Indian team is in Australia for a full-fledged tour comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

The tour begins on Friday with the first ODI here while the Test series starts on December 17 in Adelaide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia T20 Series Indian Cricket Team
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp