STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India, Australia players take part in 'barefoot circle' ceremony against racism

This series is the first time India are competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli, top, second left, stands during a Black Lives Matter ceremony on the field. (Photo | AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohli, top, second left, stands during a Black Lives Matter ceremony on the field. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Players of both Australia and India cricket teams on Friday paid tribute to Australia's indigenous people by taking part in a 'barefoot circle' ceremony before the start of the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Players from both teams paid tribute to Australia's indigenous people in a Barefoot Circle ceremony before the start of play," ICC tweeted along with the pictures of the ceremony.

While many teams across the globe have taken a knee before games in their fight against racism, the Australian cricket team will participate in barefoot circle ceremonies before all international matches this summer.

"The barefoot circle is a cricket centric way for players and teams to take a moment prior to matches to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, connect to each other as opponents and pay respect to the country," Cricket Australia says.

"This is done barefoot as a way to connect to country, but also a moment to reflect that we are all common ground, we are all human beings and we need to stand strong with each other, for each other," it adds.

This series is the first time India are competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

Friday's match is taking place on the anniversary of the death of former Australia cricketer Phillip Hughes. Hughes was fatally struck by a bouncer during the Sheffield Shield at the same ground six years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sydney Cricket Ground Australia barefoot circle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp