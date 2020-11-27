STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Test series vs Australia

The BCCI had earlier confirmed that both Rohit and Ishant have been ruled out of the first two Test matches.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma. (Photo | AP)

Ishant Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of India's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.

The BCCI said that Ishant has completely recovered from the side strain he sustained during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). "While he's building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Mr. Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said the board.

The board also said that it will have further clarity on Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Test series based on his next assessment which will be conducted on December 11.

The BCCI had earlier confirmed that both Rohit and Ishant have been ruled out of the first two Test matches.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has been added to India's ODI squad for the Australia series as backup after Navdeep Saini "complained of back spasm".

India's tour of Australia begins with the first ODI on Friday in Sydney. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a T20I series of as many matches from December 4. The first of the four Tests will be start on December 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishant Sharma BCCI Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp