Odds favour Australia in Whatmore's book

The former Australia batsman felt Virat Kohli departure to be on paternity leave after the first Test will affect India's chances.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Dav Whatmore | PTI

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Winners of the Test series the last time they played in Australia, India will have to contend with a different side this time. According to Dav Whatmore, the return of Steve Smith and David Warner makes the home team stronger. He also thinks Virat Kohli's absence in three of the four Tests will make it tougher for the visitors.

"An India-Australia series is always a hard fought one. This one will be no different. Home advantage will have a small influence. Smith and Warner will definitely give confidence to other players. Australia will feel stronger, but will still need to work hard against a decent Indian attack," the Australia-based Whatmore told Express.

Coach of the India U-19 team lead by Kohli that won the World Cup in 2008, the former Australia batsman felt his departure to be on paternity leave after the first Test will affect India's chances. "Yes it will. Kohli's absence will be felt despite what some may say. He is aggressive and central to India's success."

Inclusion of the uncapped Will Pucovski in the Test squad has sparked a debate whether he should replace Joe Burns as Warner's opening partner. Whatmore feels he is still to be tested. "He has loads of potential. He has scored heavily in the first couple of games in Sheffield Shield, but against ordinary opposition and on flat surfaces. Still he has the runs on the board. Depending on how he performs in the practice games against India, he may play in the Tests."

This will be the first full-fledged series for India featuring ODIs, T20Is and Tests after the lockdown. Having stayed in a bio-bubble for close to two months during the IPL, spending months in another has its own drawbacks. On the other hand, crowds will be back. "Yes it will (be a problem). Bio-secure areas are different and need to be managed properly... All players like crowds at matches. It usually brings out the best in the players," said Whatmore.

A former IPL coach with Kolkata Knight Riders, Whatmore thinks new rules to be introduced in the Big Bash League will generate more interest in T20s. "It's all done for the viewing public. I suppose it will create extra interest." He also thinks Chennai Super Kings will give a thought to restructuring their squad at next year's IPL auction.

TAGS
India vs Australia Dav Whatmore Virat Kohli
