Sreesanth is back!

After the Covid-19 induced break, sporting activity will finally return to Kerala by December.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

S. Sreesanth. (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Covid-19 induced break, sporting activity will finally return to Kerala by December. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is all set to kickstart the President’s Cup T20 tournament, at S D College Cricket ground, Alappuzha, from December 17 to January 3, 2021. In another major sub-plot, fast bowler S Sreesanth is expected to return to the ground as his lengthy ban is being lifted. The World Cup winner will represent KCA Tigers led by Sachin Baby.

The teams are a mix of youth and experience. Sreesanth, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Midhun S, Asif K M and other senior state players will be playing for different teams “Sreesanth will be the attraction.

Even after all these years, people still recognise him as a gifted and hard working cricketer. But it will not be easy for him either, as it will be a very competitive tournament. We are looking forward to how he performs after being away from the game for so long. Some of the best cricketers from Kerala will be in action,” said KCA president Sajan Varghese.

This inaugural T20 tournament will be an annual affair involving six teams selected by a committee constituted by KCA. There shall be no franchisees or owners. Each team consists of 14 players and two support staff.

There will also be four players on-call for each team, if replacements are required. The other five teams playing the tournament are: KCA Royals, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions. Request for necessary permissions has been submitted before the government.

The KCA said that all players, support staff and officials shall be brought under a bio-secure environment to minimise the risk of infection through external contact. Strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols will be ensured. KCA will conduct online workshops for players/officials, to educate them on the SoPs and on-ground precautionary measures prior to the tournament.

The competition will be a double headers (round robin) league followed by play-offs which will include semi-finals and a final. A total of 33 matches will be played during the 18 day competition. “It will be a big challenge to conduct the tournament under current circumstances. But we are doing everything we can to make it a success,” said Sajan.

