STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Facebook partners Sony to show exclusive content from India's Oz tour

Facebook's video-on-demand platform Watch is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month.

Published: 28th November 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

India's K.L. Rahul walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)

India's K.L. Rahul walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook on Saturday announced a digital content partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for the India tour of Australia that will offer exclusive video-on-demand content to cricket fans.

The partnership will offer match content on Facebook Watch for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests, including match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match, among others.

It will also feature on Sony Sports India's Facebook page, the companies said in a statement.

"We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India's most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Facebook's video-on-demand platform Watch is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month.

Manish Aggarwal, Head, Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said the association will enable them to offer interesting match content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement.

"This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Sony Sony Pictures Australia
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp