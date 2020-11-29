STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli roll his arm over, asks Shane Warne

Australia secured a massive 66-run victory over India in the first ODI on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match series. 

India's captain Virat Kohli runs before the start of their one-day international cricket match against Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Former cricketer Shane Warne on Sunday said he is interested to see what changes India will make in the second One Day International (ODI) against Australia while asking will Virat Kohli himself roll his arm over in the match.

"Time for game 2 at the SCG and very interested to see what changes India make to their team ! They desperately need someone in the top 6 that can bowl a few overs! Maybe @imVkohli will roll the arm over? Also, expect Bumrah to be back to his best today! Australia look strong," Warne tweeted.

Australia secured a massive 66-run victory over India in the first ODI on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match series. This being a three-match series means that the second ODI is a must-win game for India to keep themselves alive.

The lack of a sixth bowler in the team is an area of concern for the Kohli-led team. With Pandya is still a while away from being bowling ready, the skipper definitely needs to think out his options with the balls.

In fact, Kohli was honest enough to admit after the first game that the team lacks a genuine all-rounder unlike the Aussies. "Unfortunately Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don't have other all-round options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis or Maxwell," he had said.

India and Australia will take on each other in the second ODI on Sunday.

