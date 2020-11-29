Glenn Phillips' ton helps New Zealand thrash West Indies in second T20I

By IANS

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant hundred to help New Zealand comprehensively beat West Indies by 72 runs in the second T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

After putting a mammoth score of 238/3, the Black Caps restricted the visitors to 166/9 in their allotted 20 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Phillips scored 108 runs with the help of ten 4s and eight 6s during the course of 51-ball knock. He was ably supported by Devon Conway (65* off 37 balls) as the duo shared a 184-run stand for the third wicket. Martin Guptill, who opened the innings, also contributed with 34 runs.

Chasing the mammoth target, West Indies were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Kieron Pollard top-scored for the visitors as he scored 28 runs in 15 balls before becoming Mitchell Santner's victim.

Apart from Pollard, Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer scored 26* and 25 runs respectively. For the hosts, Kyle Jamieson starred with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/15 in his four overs.

The Black Caps, who had won the first T20I by 5 wickets via DLS method, will now aim to go for a clean sweep when they take on West Indies in the final match on Monday.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 238/3 (Glenn Phillips 108, Devon Conway 65*; Kieron Pollard 1/33) beat West Indies 166/9 (Kieron Pollard 28, Keemo Paul 26*; Kyle Jamieson 2/15) by 72 runs.