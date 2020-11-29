STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Don't think David Warner would be available for third ODI, says Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he does not think David Warner would be available for selection for the third and final ODI.

Published: 29th November 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: After registering a win by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against India, Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday said he does not think David Warner would be available for selection for the third and final ODI.

With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4. Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while David Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia.

India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, Australia wrapped up an easy win by 51 runs.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli completes 22,000 runs in international cricket

"Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea about Warner's fitness. We've got to reshuffle it around, I don't think he'll (Warner) be available. The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row. Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik's bowling, he was really hard to hit with pace off deliveries," said Finch after the conclusion of the match.

Warner will be undergoing scans later today for a groin injury he suffered in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series. Warner had injured himself diving to make a save early in India's chase. In the fourth over of India's innings, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive to stop the ball. It was then that Warner appeared to be in some discomfort.

WATCH VIDEO: Marriage proposal during India vs Australia second ODI at SCG wins hearts

The left-handed batsman had to be assisted out of the field by Australia's physio. And a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that Warner will indeed go for scans later today, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith shines again, Australia crush India in second ODI for unassailable series lead​

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Aaron Finch india vs australia India vs Australia second ODI India vs Australia series India Vs Australia ODI Series
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp