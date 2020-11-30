STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia second ODI: Irfan Pathan questions bowlers' consistency

In the first ODI too, the Indian team was outplayed by Australia as the Aaron Finch led side defeated Virat Kohli and boys by 66 runs.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has pulled up the Indian bowlers for their inconsistent show as the visitors were completely outplayed in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. Australia won the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth 389/4 with the top five batsmen scoring half-centuries. The Indian bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough and Pathan feels finding the right length is the key when you are playing in Australia.

"Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn't happened yet #AUSvIND," Pathan tweeted.

In the first ODI too, the Indian team was outplayed by Australia as the Aaron Finch led side defeated Virat Kohli and boys by 66 runs.

The only silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds was Hardik Pandya returning to bowl in the second ODI. Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs. He also managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith.

The two teams will now lock horns in the dead rubber on Wednesday in Canberra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irfan Pathan India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia Second ODI
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp