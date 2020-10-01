STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning gain in T20I rankings after 2-1 series win over New Zealand

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and captain Meg Lanning have advanced in the ICC Women's T20I player rankings.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Australia skipper Meg Lanning

Australia skipper Meg Lanning (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and captain Meg Lanning have advanced in the ICC Women's T20I player rankings after finishing as the leading run-scorers in their three-match home series against New Zealand that they won 2-1.

Gardner's series-topping 90 runs, which came in only two innings, won her the player of the series award and lifted her seven places to a career best-equalling 18th position among batters.

Lanning, who has been top-ranked in both ODIs and T20Is in the past, has advanced one spot to take the fifth position after aggregating 71 runs, the second-highest in the series.

Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has reached a career best-equalling 10th position after her five wickets in the series helped her advance five places, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux moved two places to 13th and seam bowler Delissa Kimmince gained eight places to 22nd have also progressed in the bowlers' list.

For New Zealand, former captain Suzie Bates and present captain Sophie Devine have retained their second and fourth positions, respectively, while left-hander Amy Satterthwaite has reentered the rankings in 35th position after finishing as the highest scorer from her side with 69 runs.

Satterthwaite was on maternity leave for 18 months, during which she missed this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Amelia Kerr, player of the match on Wednesday, retains the fourth position among bowlers while Devine has gained eight slots to reach 26th position, still a long away from her career-best fifth position attained 10 years ago.

For England, Natalie Sciver remains the only batter in the top 10 and is now second among all-rounders. Tammy Beaumont (up three places to 24th) and Amy Jones (up four places to 25th) have moved up after contributing in excess of 100 runs each in their side's 5-0 defeat of former T20 World champions West Indies.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains in number one position after her six wickets in the series while Sarah Glenn's series-topping seven wickets have helped her gain 12 slots and reach a career-best ninth position. Katherine Brunt's six wickets see her gain 10 places to 12th.

West Indies's hard-hitting opener Deandra Dottin has advanced five places to reach 15th position after amassing 185 runs in the series including two fifties while captain Stafanie Taylor has gained four places to reach 52nd position. Taylor, the leading batter from her side in the eighth position, has also moved up to joint-fourth among all-rounders.

The latest rankings update also sees the German batting pair of Christina Gough (up 146 places to 69th) and Janet Ronalds (up 115 places to joint-82nd) move up after their side defeated Austria 5-0.

In the ICC Women's T20I team rankings, Australia, England, and New Zealand retain the top three positions with the West Indies in sixth place.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashleigh Gardner Meg Lanning Australia vs New Zealand
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp