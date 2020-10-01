STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board to send its 'A' team with senior side to New Zealand in November

The PCB has confirmed the itinerary for the senior team which will play two Tests and three T20 internationals.

Published: 01st October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Stumps

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its 'A' team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches.

A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan teams from November to January.

"A big group of players and officials will travel to New Zealand in November and will have to spend around 14-days in quarantine before they enter a bio secure bubble and start their training before their scheduled matches," he said.

The PCB has confirmed the itinerary for the senior team which will play two Tests and three T20 internationals.

Tours by the Pakistan under-19 and 'A' teams have been badly hit in the last 10 years after the militants attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009.

The official said that since tours for the under-19 and A teams are organised on reciprocal basis it had become difficult for the PCB to arrange regular exposure for the upcoming and junior players unlike other boards.

"The problem that persisted was that whenever the PCB approached other boards to host the junior or A teams for bilateral series it was asked to arrange a return tour in the UAE and this was not cost effective for the board," the source said.

He said due to the security situation in Pakistan, other boards were reluctant to send their junior or 'A' teams to Pakistan and wanted the PCB to host a return series in the UAE which meant a lot of expenses for Pakistan cricket.

"That is why our players have not got the required exposure at these levels and we have had few and in between series of the A team and that too mostly in the UAE," he noted.

The official said that in the past the bilateral tours by the Pakistan junior and 'A' teams had meant exposure for talented upcoming players who were able to graduate properly into the senior team.

He said for the coming tour of New Zealand, the hosts are trying to arrange a tri-series for the 'A' team which would be very good for the Pakistani players.

Due to the militants attack and security situation, Pakistan senior team was also forced to play all its home series from 2010 in the UAE.

But since last year the PCB has taken a strong stance that with the security situation improving a lot in the country teams will have to come and play in Pakistan.

Last season, Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Test series and also held the entire Pakistan Super League at home.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Series
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp