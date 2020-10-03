STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian women team may travel to Sri Lanka after women's IPL, skipper Mithali welcomes move

Mithali Raj conceded that girls will be rusty initially due to the break but it won't be long before they are all back in match mode.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali_Raj

Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's team in all likelihood will resume its bilateral engagements with a tour of Sri Lanka, which the BCCI is trying to schedule after the women's IPL from November 4-9 in the UAE.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that the women's team could tour the island nation right after the WIPL (Challengers series) but a big bone of contention could be the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Sri Lanka.

"There is a bright a chance that India will be travelling to Sri Lanka after women's IPL for a three-match ODI and three match T20 series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Obviously, quarantine duration is an issue as we saw that Bangladesh men's team's tour was postponed. However we are very hopeful that our women's team will be playing Lanka," the official added.

It is expected that just like the men's team will directly fly to Australia from Dubai, the women cricketers are also expected to leave for Sri Lanka after completing their WIPL engagement which concludes on November 9.

Women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj welcomed the move, happy that her team will be back in India jersey.

"It's really exciting that in all probability, Indian women's team would start their international engagements even before the men's team. The 'WIPL' will be a nice preparation for the tour. I would like to thank BCCI for their efforts which shows that they care for women's cricket," the ODI skipper told PTI.

She conceded that girls will be rusty initially due to the break but it won't be long before they are all back in match mode.

"Look, all the girls for the past one month have been practising in their respective cities but initially there could be some rustiness which is understandable as you regroup.

"As you converge together as a team, you take a few days to get your bearings. I am confident that it won't take long," Mithali added.

However the skipper didn't comment whether a lengthy quarantine in Sri Lanka will affect the rhythm if they don't get to train.

"Look, I don't know about the logistics part so it won't be fair on my part to comment on quarantine rules. The Sri Lanka tour I believe is still two months away, so you can expect that situation would improve and just like sports, business, everything is gradually reopening," she concluded.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI womens IPL Mithali Raj India womens cricket team Sri Lanka
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp