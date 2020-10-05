STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajinkya Rahane signed as brand ambassador of Hudle

Ajinkya Rahane will be able to guide the team with strategic inputs through his wealth of experience in professional sport.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as the brand ambassador and advisor of Hudle, a Delhi-based sports tech & events startup.

Apart from being the face of the brand, he will also be able to guide the team with strategic inputs through his wealth of experience in professional sport.

"I strongly believe that sport should be a way of life and people of all ages and skill levels should play. It is one of the most engaging and fun ways of keeping fit," said Rahane.

"Easy access to facilities, events and coaching that Hudle provides will encourage more adults to play. I am really excited to work with team Hudle and be a part of their journey," he added.

"We are thrilled to have Ajinkya on board. His association with Hudle will be instrumental in spreading the idea of playing sports to a wider audience. He will also help us in identifying and unlocking new opportunities as a strategic partner," said Suhail Narain, founder and CEO, Hudle.

Rahane is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Delhi Capitals for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

