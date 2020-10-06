STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

29-year-old Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after car mishap

On October 2, Najeeb was hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad and was in critical condition since then.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai. (Photo | AFP)

Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KABUL: Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday after being involved in a fatal road accident last week. He was 29.

"ACB and Afghanistan cricket loving nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah shower His Mercy on him," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.

On October 2, Najeeb was hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad and was in critical condition since then.

"National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently," ACB had tweeted on October 3.

The ACB was in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and was even ready to shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials.

The right-handed batsman made his international debut in 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He also played 12 T20Is for Afghanistan in which he scored 258 runs. He also represented the country in one ODI against Ireland at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on March 24, 2017.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najeeb Tarakai road accident Afghanistan
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp