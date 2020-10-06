STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant perfect replacement for MS Dhoni in Team India, says Ashish Nehra

Pant is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Published: 06th October 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

India's Rishabh Pant (L) is watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session. (Photo | AFP)

India's Rishabh Pant (L) is watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that Rishabh Pant is the right replacement for MS Dhoni in team India and he also said that the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman should be backed when it comes to international cricket.

Pant is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper batsman lost his position in the white-ball squad as KL Rahul showed dominant performance against New Zealand earlier this year as a wicket-keeper batsman.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Nehra said: "It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket-keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket."

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar also echoed Nehra's sentiments and said that Pant is the one who can replace Dhoni in terms of wicket-keeping. Bangar also said that being left-handed batsman goes in favour of Pant.

"In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year's IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers," Bangar said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Pant has played five matches in this year's IPL so far, and he has managed to score 171 runs at an average of 42.75.

The 23-year-old has played 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India so far, managing to score 1,198 runs across all formats of the game.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Nehra MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp