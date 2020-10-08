STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South African cricketer Vernon Philander's brother fatally shot in Cape Town

Vernon Philander said in a statement issued by the family that they were “coming to terms with the brutal murder."

Published: 08th October 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Philander, Vernon Philander

South African pacer Vernon Philander | AP

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: A brother of South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street in Cape Town on Wednesday, his family said.

Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed meters from the family home in the neighborhood of Ravensmead. He was shot while delivering water to a neighbor, South African media reported.

Vernon Philander said in a statement issued by the family that they were “coming to terms with the brutal murder."

“There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace,” Vernon Philander said.

Police said the shooting happened around lunchtime on Wednesday and are investigating the case as a murder. No arrests have been made. A member of a community group said Philander's mother and other family members were in the yard of their house nearby when they heard gunshots.

The 35-year-old Vernon Philander retired from international cricket at the start of this year after a 13-year career with the South African national side, when he became one of the best seam bowlers in the world. He played 64 tests and 101 games across all formats for South Africa.

He was due to join English county side Somerset this year but the deal was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vernon Philander South African cricketer  fatally shot
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp