STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I take pity on those who are criticizing Dhoni for his IPL performance: Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani

Dhoni is in the eye of the storm for his own and Chennai Super Kings' below par show. They are languishing at the sixth spot in the eight-team competition with two wins and five defeats.

Published: 11th October 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking pity on those who are criticizing Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and a long sabbatical from the game have impacted the stalwart's performance.

Dhoni is in the eye of the storm for his own and Chennai Super Kings' below-par show. They are languishing at the sixth spot in the eight-team competition with two wins and five defeats.

Dhoni is yet to come up with a match-winning knock and his ability as a finisher has come under the scanner.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets rape threats after CSK loses to KKR

"There is a time in the career of every player to escalate, similarly there is also a time to come down. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticizing Dhoni for his performance," Kirmani told PTI.

"We must not forget that Dhoni had been one of the best finishers of the game at one point of time. He is returning to cricket after a long sabbatical and it has impacted Mahi's (Dhoni) performance in this IPL season."

Dhoni took a break from cricket after India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and in August this year, the World Cup-winning India captain announced his retirement from international cricket, just before the IPL.

In IPL 2020, Dhoni, 39, has failed to force the pace in chases as he had done many times in the past.

He has so far managed just 112 runs from seven innings with unbeaten 47 being the highest.

"At this age people don't have that much agility left, compared to youngsters. Besides, a player has lots of tension regarding his future endeavors. It's natural and obvious and we must accept it," Kirmani said.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni CSK IPL Syed Kirmani IPL 2020
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp