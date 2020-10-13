STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'The game needs you back': Ravi Shastri urges AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

The former Proteas skipper played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national side before his retirement in 2018.

Published: 13th October 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

SHARJAH:  India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged former South Africa captain AB de Villiers to come out of retirement and again play international cricket.

On Monday evening, de Villiers played a scintillating knock of 73 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His 33-ball inning was studded with five 4s and six 6s and it helped RCB post 194/2 which they defended quite comfortably in the end at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. AB de Villiers, the game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off," Shastri tweeted on Tuesday.

The former Proteas skipper played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national side before his retirement in 2018.

de Villiers has been in great form in the ongoing IPL, having so far scored 228 runs in seven matches for the RCB.

Courtesy their 82-run win over KKR, RCB are currently placed at the third spot in the points table and will next face Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 AB de Villiers Ravi Shastri
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp