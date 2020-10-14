STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer John Reid dies at 92

Reid was considered one of the best all-rounders in the world in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Published: 14th October 2020 03:22 PM

New Zealand cricketer John Reid. (Photo | ICC)

By PTI

AUCKLAND:  New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Reid, regarded as one of the world's best all-rounders during his heyday in the fifties and early sixties, captained New Zealand in 34 Tests including, most notably, the country's first three victories.

"He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement offering his tributes.

The NZC release, however, did not specify the cause of Reid's death.

"Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and all his grand-children," White said.

Born in Auckland, and educated in Wellington, Reid played 246 first-class games and scored 16128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60.

A hard-hitting right batsman and a seam bowler, he played 58 Tests after making his debut as a 19-year-old in 1949, scoring 3428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35.

Of his six Test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa in Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961.

He retired in 1965 and later became a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

