Veteran sports journalist, cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani dies

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran sports journalist and cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani died at the age of 74, family sources said on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife Rita and son Gautam who is also a well-known TV personality.

"He had suffered a cerebral attack a few days back and was undergoing treatment," a family source said.

Bhimani was one of the most recognised English voices of the 1980s.

Following his death, a pall of gloom descended on the country's sports fraternity, with tributes coming in from all quarters.

"RIP Kishore Bhimani..he was one of the good Old Fashioned Crkt writer who took Crkt writings like a player who takes to playing...Condolences to his Spouse Rita & Son Gautam..GodBless All Always..Fondly," legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted.

"Farewell Kishore Bhimani.Cricket journalist and a true lover of #Kolkata," politician Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter.

Bhimani was commentating when Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, during the drawn match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in 1987.

One of the most sought-after Indian cricket writers who would be wooed by British publications in the 1980s, Bhimani was also on air during the final moments of the famous 1986 tied Test against Australia at Chepauk.

It is said that Imran Khan, during his captaincy days, was a regular at Bhimani's residence whenever he was in Kolkata.

Bhimani had worked for Kolkata daily 'The Statesman', was a noted columnist and wrote 'The Accidental Godman'.

He was the president of Calcutta Sports Journalists Club from 1978 to 1980.