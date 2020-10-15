STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Was angry when Vijay Shankar was sent ahead in Nidahas Trophy final, Dinesh Karthik recalls

When the equation was down to five runs off the last ball, Karthik struck a six over extra cover to take India home in what turned out to be most iconic moment for the team in T20I cricket.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

India's Dinesh Karthik, right, celebrates scoring the winning run to defeat Bangladesh by four wickets during the finals of Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

India's Dinesh Karthik, right, celebrates scoring the winning run to defeat Bangladesh by four wickets during the finals of Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: When Dinesh Karthik walked into bat at 133/5 with India needing 34 runs from the last two overs against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, the pressure was certainly on the Men in Blue. However, Karthik worked his magic and smashed 22 runs off Rubel Hossain's bowling in the 19th over.

When the equation was down to five runs off the last ball, Karthik struck a six over extra cover to take India home in what turned out to be most iconic moment for the team in T20I cricket.

"I was first ready to bat at number five and then Rohit Sharma said that I'll be going in at number 6. So, I was fine with that. I was pretty sure I would go in at number six and I could see that the difference between the runs needed and the remaining deliveries was increasing," said Karthik while speaking with Saurav Ghosal on 'Finish Line'.

"When the fourth wicket fell, I was ready to walk in, but then Rohit said Vijay Shankar should go into bat. So, at that point, I was disappointed and I felt anger, but you obviously don't question the captain. I am sure Rohit had something in mind, so I just let it be. However, finally walked in at number 7," he added.

The 35-year-old also spoke about the thoughts he had in his mind when India needed 34 runs from 12 balls.

ALSO READ | 2000 people, 12 hotels: How the IPL is being held in one of the world's biggest bio-bubbles

"A lot of times in life when you're pushed to the brink, you come up with something special. It was one of those occasions where I had nothing to lose. I had an opportunity where I had the freedom to completely express myself," said Karthik.

"I had always practiced situations - 12 runs from one over, 20 runs from two overs, etc. But I don't think I had practiced 34 runs from two overs. When I went in, I knew the shots I could play and I executed them on that day," he added.

Karthik is currently leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being played in the United Arab Emirates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Nidahas Trophy Vijay Shankar
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp