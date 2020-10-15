Was angry when Vijay Shankar was sent ahead in Nidahas Trophy final, Dinesh Karthik recalls

By IANS

NEW DELHI: When Dinesh Karthik walked into bat at 133/5 with India needing 34 runs from the last two overs against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, the pressure was certainly on the Men in Blue. However, Karthik worked his magic and smashed 22 runs off Rubel Hossain's bowling in the 19th over.

When the equation was down to five runs off the last ball, Karthik struck a six over extra cover to take India home in what turned out to be most iconic moment for the team in T20I cricket.

"I was first ready to bat at number five and then Rohit Sharma said that I'll be going in at number 6. So, I was fine with that. I was pretty sure I would go in at number six and I could see that the difference between the runs needed and the remaining deliveries was increasing," said Karthik while speaking with Saurav Ghosal on 'Finish Line'.

"When the fourth wicket fell, I was ready to walk in, but then Rohit said Vijay Shankar should go into bat. So, at that point, I was disappointed and I felt anger, but you obviously don't question the captain. I am sure Rohit had something in mind, so I just let it be. However, finally walked in at number 7," he added.

The 35-year-old also spoke about the thoughts he had in his mind when India needed 34 runs from 12 balls.

"A lot of times in life when you're pushed to the brink, you come up with something special. It was one of those occasions where I had nothing to lose. I had an opportunity where I had the freedom to completely express myself," said Karthik.

"I had always practiced situations - 12 runs from one over, 20 runs from two overs, etc. But I don't think I had practiced 34 runs from two overs. When I went in, I knew the shots I could play and I executed them on that day," he added.

Karthik is currently leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being played in the United Arab Emirates.