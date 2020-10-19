STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranji likely in five venues

To reduce travel amid pandemic, BCCI looks at places with multiple grounds.

Published: 19th October 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ranji Trophy, Cricket

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to stage the Ranji Trophy in a maximum of five states. Its operations team has begun identifying the venues which will ensure a hassle-free tournament in the midst of the pandemic. As revealed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the domestic season will begin with Ranji Trophy in January and could possibly go on till April-end as the board tries to accommodate as many tournaments as possible.

The BCCI discussed domestic cricket at the Apex Council meeting last Saturday. Though no formal plan was put forward, it is understood that the members have been told that women's and age-group tournaments will begin as late as possible keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. There is a strong possibility that these tournaments will begin by March, as the BCCI wants to finish the men's events before next year's Indian Premier League.

The BCCI's initial plan was to resume the domestic season in December, but it has postponed it by a month looking at the situation in the country. Though national-level events across disciplines have been affected, the football season has started with I-League qualifiers already done. Goa is gearing up to host the Indian Super Leauge from the third week of November (tentative).

The BCCI believes it can start its season by January, as some of the states are yet to open facilities for players. It is learnt that the BCCI will write to the state units, asking for a letter of intent to host domestic matches after seeking permission from the respective state governments. However, there are indications that a few venues have already been short-listed for Ranji Trophy and a formal proposal is likely to be sent in the coming weeks.

With the tournament scheduled to start in January, no venue up north may be considered because of fog and light issues. Chennai, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Vijaywada and Visakhapatnam are spoken about as possible options with one more city likely to be added. It is understood that teams in each group will be based in one city and state units can use all the facilities they run, provided there is not much travel.

All the cities mentioned have multiple venues capable of hosting first-class fixtures. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra apart from having Chennai, Bengaluru/Alur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, have the option of using Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Salem, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Hubbali, Shivamoga, Ongole, Kadappa, Guntur. All these places can be reached by road from the main city. Whether the BCCI will take the travel risk remains to be seen. An official revealed that keeping a group to one city would be a safer ploy, but they are keeping options open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranji Trophy
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp