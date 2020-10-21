STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh woman cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot bowls out social media

Bangladesh woman cricketer Sanjida Islam recently got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.

Bangladesh woman cricketer Sanjida Islam

Bangladesh woman cricketer Sanjida Islam (Photo | ICC Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh woman cricketer Sanjida Islam has taken social media by storm after posting her wedding photoshoot on a cricket pitch in a strikingly orange saree with proper 'maang tika', 'chur' (heavy bangles) and ornaments made of flowers.

Sanjida recently got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.

Sanjida can be seen playing a cover drive and a pull shot and giving all cricket-lovers couple goals. Coming out with an out of the box idea, the 24-year-old gave the International Cricket Council (ICC) the opportunity to tweet the pictures: "Dress, jewellery, cricketer bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like."

Sanjida made her international debut against Ireland in a T20I game in August 2012. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh's squad that won their first ever Women's Asia Cup title, winning the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup tournament.

The right-handed batswoman has so far played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is in her eight-year-long international career for Bangladesh. She has scored 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is.

