Jonny Bairstow one of the best openers in world: Steve Patterson

Steve Patterson praised phenomenal cricketer Jonny Bairstow as one of the best white ball opening batsmen in world cricket at present.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Jonny Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

YORKSHIRE: Steve Patterson praised "phenomenal" England cricketer Jonny Bairstow as one of the best white ball opening batsmen in world cricket at present.

Bairstow is a one-day World Cup winner with England and is currently enjoying an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in the UAE with Sunrisers Hyderabad having scored 316 runs in nine innings, including a best of 97

"Jonny (Bairstow) is a bit different to most in that he can probably adapt quicker than most because of the sheer natural ability he's got at many sports, not just cricket," Yorkshire County Cricket Club official website quoted Patterson as saying.

"I'm sure those who have stats to hand would throw some other names in there to rival him. But, on current form, he'd be one of your first choices picks if you had a blank piece of paper. He's just phenomenal," he added.

"He's certainly up there", said Patterson while replying to whether Bairstow is the best limited-overs opener in world cricket.

Bairstow, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been in some fine form. The right-handed batsman has smashed 316 runs in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 144.12.

"Doing it in the IPL in the UAE, which are very different conditions to what we're used to in England - they bowl a lot of spins, etc, it doesn't seem to have fazed him," said Patterson

Bairstow has not played a Test Match for England since last Boxing Day in South Africa, and he has only scored two fifties in his last 10 appearances dating back to January 2019.

Patterson reckons that it won't be long before he is shining again in Test Match cricket.

"It's brilliant for us that we'll likely see a bit more of him. But if we do, it won't be long before we see him back in an England Test shirt because he's too good a player not to be in that side," said Patterson.

