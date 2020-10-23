STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian team wants psychologist in Australia

India players wary of extended stay in bio-bubble, series starts in Sydney after quarantine.
 

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

India's cricket team celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. | AP

India's test cricket team. (File Photo) | AP

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After much delay, Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the schedule for India's upcoming tour. The BCCI is yet to approve it formally. Though it remains only a formality, it is understood that the CA has once again turned down BCCI's request to allow players' families on tour. India's contingent will land in Sydney and undergo a 14-day quarantine period when they will be allowed to practice after a week.

The players' request to take families along has been met with silence so far, but sources in the BCCI revealed that chances are very remote. There are indications that the BCCI will check with the players if they are interested to tour Australia under these extraordinary circumstances. But there is genuine fear among players that in case they pull out, they may not be considered for selection in the future.

With life in a bio-secure bubble proving to be difficult already, the team management has placed a request to take a sports psychologist and a yoga trainer to Australia, which the BCCI is likely to approve. There are also talks of taking an extended number of support staff, but it is not clear what roles the BCCI is looking at.

With regards the psychologist, it is understood that the support staff have made the request after several players currently in the bio-bubble expressed their grievances to the BCCI. Though some of them have taken their family to the UAE, it is understood that living in a bubble for more than two months is proving to be difficult for many because of the restrictions in place. With the scenario set to be the same in Australia, the support staff consider it important to have a psychologist on board.

“Yes, it (psychologist on tour) certainly helps,” said Divya Jain, Head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi. “If an organisation decides to take a psychologist and says it's important, that's sending the right message. Players can approach him/her and speak about what he is feeling without the fear of wondering whether he will be perceived as weak and so on. One in five go through some form of mental health problems and statistics are the same for athletes. Living in a bubble can be challenging. You can feel isolated at times, there can be a certain amount of distress associated with it,” she said.

Meanwhile, with regards to the schedule, the tour will commence with the first of three ODIs on November 27 followed by three T20Is. The Indian team will then take part in an intra-squad day/night practice match in Adelaide. There are also talks of scheduling another practice match parallelly with the T20s as India are taking an extended squad, but it has not been finalised yet. The first Test will begin in Adelaide (D/N) on December 17, followed by matches in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket India tour of Australia
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp