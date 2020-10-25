STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapil Dev discharged from Fortis hospital after angioplasty

The 61-year-old complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department.

Published: 25th October 2020 03:51 PM

Kapil Dev with daughter Amiya.

Kapil Dev with daughter Amiya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's first World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from a city hospital, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack.

He is doing fine now.

"Mr.Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr.Atul Mathur," the hospital said in a statement.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Following his admission, Kapil's condition was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr.Mathur, who is the director of cardiology department in the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

"Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty.He is fine and discharged.Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," his former India teammate Chetan Sharma tweeted along with a photo of Kapil and the doctor who performed the procedure.

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and batting great Sachin Tendulkar among others.

One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

He remains the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

