Andre Russell, Faf du Plessus pull out from upcoming Lanka Premier League

The schedule for the Lanka Premier League was announced on Friday with Colombo competing against Galle in the opening match on November 21.

Andre Russell.

Andre Russell. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis are among five top-foreign players who have withdrawn themselves from the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).

David Miller, du Plessis and Dawid Malan have withdrawn themselves as these players will be in action during the limited-overs series between England and South Africa in November, ESPNCricinfo reported.

On the other hand, Russell has pulled out due to an injury and Manvinder Bisla has not provided any reason to pull out from the Lanka Premier League.

"The franchises that had these players will have to negotiate with other players to take their place," ESPNCricinfo quoted LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne as saying.

Russell, Miller, du Plessis and Malan had all been selected as marquee players for their teams in LPL.

The schedule for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was announced on Friday with Colombo competing against Galle in the opening match of the tournament on November 21 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The final of the tournament will be played on December 13 with December 14 being kept as a reserve day.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues -- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title.

