STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSA's entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

As recently as last week, CSA had refused to disband, rejecting suggestions from the Members' Council to comply with SASCOC.

Published: 26th October 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa's 10-member Board of Directors has resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country's olympic committee.

Six directors, including former acting president Beresford Williams, had stood down following a meeting on Sunday.

The remaining four quit on Monday.

"After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did.

"All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned," CSA said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

"Following the Members' Council meeting held yesterday, 25 October 2020, the Members' Council received and accepted resignations from Board members."

The development comes just days before the start of the domestic season on November 2.

England's men's team also arrives next month to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

An interim steering committee is likely to be put in charge of CSA, as per the instruction of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

For now, Rihan Richards is in control of cricket in South Africa.

He was installed in the newly created position of president of the Members Council - -- the country's highest decision-making body made up of the 14 provincial affiliate presidents -- on Sunday.

The en masse resignation came after several calls in the past months from a range of stakeholders, including the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), for the Board of Directors to go.

As recently as last week, CSA had refused to disband, rejecting suggestions from the Members' Council to comply with SASCOC.

As a result, SASCOC had referred the matter to the country's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, who had given CSA until Tuesday to provide him with reasons not to use the National Sports and Recreation Act to intervene.

Mthethwa had also issued a notice to the ICC that he would be wading in to CSA in a bid to reform the organisation.

Now, CSA may be able to avoid government interference by working with SASCOC and instituting a new administrative structure.

CSA has been plagued by allegations of racism, payment issues and malpractices in administration which has attracted the central government's attention.

It had for long resisted making a report by independent investigators into its affairs public.

It later released a summary of the findings, more than two months after it received the report.

CSA was also forced to hand over the full report, nearly 500 pages long, to a committee of South African lawmakers after they demanded to see it.

The parts of the report that have been publicly released allegedly revealed serious misconduct and possible acts of corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket South Africa
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp