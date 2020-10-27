India's throw-down specialist tests COVID positive

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian men's team's throw-down specialist has tested positive for Covid-19. He did not travel with the rest of the support staff, who reached the UAE on Sunday with the Test specialists. The entire team will travel to Australia after the IPL final on November 10.

It's not clear at the moment if the person concerned will join them after recovering. This throw-down specialist has been with the Indian team for many years. His job is to hurl balls at batsmen during nets, a practice which became a feature of the Indian team's practice sessions when Gary Kirsten was chief coach from 2008-11.

That this person travels with the team and is seen in every nets session suggests his services are considered to be important. As per protocol, he is not allowed to travel. It's early to say if he would join the squad after he recovers and returns a negative test. Even if he is Covid free, there is little chance of him travelling to the UAE before the IPL final.

Depending on his condition, the BCCI might think of sending him to Australia, where the limited-over series starts on November 27. The team has another throw-down specialist, a left-armer from Sri Lanka.

This person is the only member of the Indian men's contingent to have tested positive for the virus. Before him, a women's team trainer had returned a positive test. It happened when she was in isolation in Mumbai with the rest of the party for the women's T20s in the UAE. Subsequently, she had to be withdrawn from the contingent.

