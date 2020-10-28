STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No clarity over Rohit Sharma surprising

The Indian team management hasn't ruled out the possibility of Rohit Sharma taking part in the Australian tour, as mystery surrounds the opener's injury status.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian team management hasn't ruled out the possibility of Rohit Sharma taking part in the Australian tour, as mystery surrounds the opener's injury status. It is understood that when the selection committee led by Sunil Joshi sat down to pick the squads for Australia, it was treading cautiously with regards to Rohit's hamstring injury, which has seen him miss two IPL matches.

The initial communication from Mumbai Indians on October 23 revealed that Rohit, who suffered a left hamstring strain, was making good progress and that he was rested for the match against Chennai Super Kings. But he went on to miss Mumbai's next match against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, it is understood that he has had two practice sessions with Mumbai Indians, who uploaded a video showing him batting in the nets.

This begs the question why the selectors didn't name him in any of the three squads, given that the ODI series is a month away and the Test series begins on December 17. There are concerns in the Indian team that Rohit's injury may get aggravated if he rushes back, which is why they are closely monitoring it.

With Mumbai not ruling out Rohit in the hope that he would be fit by the time the play-offs begin, the BCCI believes only adequate rest should make him available for Australia.

There are indications that Rohit may even go to Australia after a fitness test towards the end of the IPL. India are even prepared to rest him for the limited-over matches, but they are planning to have him in the two practice matches to be played in Sydney.

Franchises usually inform the BCCI about injuries to contracted players, but it is up to them whether they rest a player or not. But given the BCCI and its selectors have jumped the gun and have not picked him for the Australia tour even before MI have ruled him out of the IPL, it is worth asking why a contracted player has not been sent to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation and instead is allowed to train with a franchise. If his injury isn't that serious, why has the BCCI not picked him for a tour that is still a month away? There are questions, but as usual there is no clarity and answers from the BCCI.

It isn't just Rohit's injury, which headlined Joshi's first meeting. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a consistent performer in T20s and is a player who can inject some aggressive approach in the middle overs, continues to be overlooked.

At a time when India are building a squad for next year's T20 World Cup, the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal especially when there is Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a conservative approach. India have seldom been bold with their T20 squad and the trend continues even under Joshi, who has been a part of Bangladesh's support staff.

Uncertainty over Rohit's availability has proven to be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul. Apart being elevated to vice-captain for the limited-over leg, the opener makes a return to the Test squad. He was dropped ahead of the Tests against South Africa last year after scoring only one century and a fifty since the start of 2018. He was sent back to the domestic circuit to not just find runs but also bat time.

However, he played only one match for Karnataka, scoring 26 & 0 in their defeat against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semifinal earlier this year. But he has been included in the Test squad without runs to back his case.

While Rahul's inclusion might have been forced by the need to carry a larger squad, chances of him warming the bench and India opting for Prithvi Shaw to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top appears unlikely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians India vs Australia India vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia T20 Series
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp