No clarity over Rohit Sharma surprising

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian team management hasn't ruled out the possibility of Rohit Sharma taking part in the Australian tour, as mystery surrounds the opener's injury status. It is understood that when the selection committee led by Sunil Joshi sat down to pick the squads for Australia, it was treading cautiously with regards to Rohit's hamstring injury, which has seen him miss two IPL matches.

The initial communication from Mumbai Indians on October 23 revealed that Rohit, who suffered a left hamstring strain, was making good progress and that he was rested for the match against Chennai Super Kings. But he went on to miss Mumbai's next match against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, it is understood that he has had two practice sessions with Mumbai Indians, who uploaded a video showing him batting in the nets.

This begs the question why the selectors didn't name him in any of the three squads, given that the ODI series is a month away and the Test series begins on December 17. There are concerns in the Indian team that Rohit's injury may get aggravated if he rushes back, which is why they are closely monitoring it.

With Mumbai not ruling out Rohit in the hope that he would be fit by the time the play-offs begin, the BCCI believes only adequate rest should make him available for Australia.

There are indications that Rohit may even go to Australia after a fitness test towards the end of the IPL. India are even prepared to rest him for the limited-over matches, but they are planning to have him in the two practice matches to be played in Sydney.

Franchises usually inform the BCCI about injuries to contracted players, but it is up to them whether they rest a player or not. But given the BCCI and its selectors have jumped the gun and have not picked him for the Australia tour even before MI have ruled him out of the IPL, it is worth asking why a contracted player has not been sent to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation and instead is allowed to train with a franchise. If his injury isn't that serious, why has the BCCI not picked him for a tour that is still a month away? There are questions, but as usual there is no clarity and answers from the BCCI.

It isn't just Rohit's injury, which headlined Joshi's first meeting. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a consistent performer in T20s and is a player who can inject some aggressive approach in the middle overs, continues to be overlooked.

At a time when India are building a squad for next year's T20 World Cup, the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal especially when there is Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a conservative approach. India have seldom been bold with their T20 squad and the trend continues even under Joshi, who has been a part of Bangladesh's support staff.

Uncertainty over Rohit's availability has proven to be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul. Apart being elevated to vice-captain for the limited-over leg, the opener makes a return to the Test squad. He was dropped ahead of the Tests against South Africa last year after scoring only one century and a fifty since the start of 2018. He was sent back to the domestic circuit to not just find runs but also bat time.

However, he played only one match for Karnataka, scoring 26 & 0 in their defeat against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semifinal earlier this year. But he has been included in the Test squad without runs to back his case.

While Rahul's inclusion might have been forced by the need to carry a larger squad, chances of him warming the bench and India opting for Prithvi Shaw to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top appears unlikely.