'Had great conversation on sports': Ex-Indian cricketer Suresn Raina meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Raina had met Governor Manoj Sinha last month and had requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 29th October 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with former India batsman Suresh Raina

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with former India batsman Suresh Raina (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday met with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and said he had a fruitful conversation with the minister.

Raina also said it is wonderful to see how the country is making progress in different sports.

"It was wonderful meeting you @KirenRijiju sir. We had a great conversation on sports, and wonderful to know the progress our country in making in all sports vertices. Also loved his cricketing journey too," Raina tweeted.

Earlier this month, Raina had met Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Last month, Raina had said there is "so much more in store" for the Union Territory after the inauguration of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag.

He had met Sinha last month as well and had requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year.

