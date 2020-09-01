Barring 13 infected by COVID-19, all members of CSK contingent test negative for virus

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an unpleasant start to their IPL campaign, there is good news brewing in the Chennai Super Kings camp. All the members of their touring contingent — barring the 13 who are infected by Covid-19 — have tested negative in the first of the additional tests conducted on Monday.

If they clear another additional test, they will be allowed to resume training from September 4. Chennai will also feature in the warm-up fixtures, which the BCCI is giving serious thoughts to, after several franchises requested for one.

"All of us have cleared the tests. There is another lined up two days later," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told The New Indian Express. The additional tests are mandatory as per the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place by the BCCI, following several members of their touring contingent — including two players — had tested Covid-19 positive.

Though those who tested positive continue to remain under medical care in a different location, Viswanathan revealed that they are responding well to the treatment. "Everyone is doing fine. We are getting regular updates and they are responding well. They have three tests lined up under their two-week quarantine period. They will have a test on the 10th day, followed by back-to-back ones on Day 13 and 14," Viswanathan added.

Once those results come back negative, they will have to undergo two more additional tests in space of a week before being allowed to join the rest of the squad in the bio-secure bubble. With regards to the two players who tested positive, they will be subjected to cardiac tests as mentioned in the SOP and only after the BCCI medical team clears them, will they be allowed to resume training. "They will have separate procedures to follow and once they clear those, the two will resume training," Viswanathan said.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the BCCI has informed the franchises that it is working out the possibility of hosting a few practice matches, provided the logistics work out. While not all the eight franchises are on board to play these warm-up fixtures, they have informed the BCCI that they will give it a thought.

Although it is not clear how many matches each team will play, the BCCI believes that it should be a level-playing field. They have informed the franchises that the board won't stand their way if they wish to play a warm-up. The BCCI has also said that they won't force any team. "If the BCCI gets in, then it has to be a level-playing field. Since none of them has committed to it on paper like in case of ICC events, the BCCI can't make it mandatory. Some franchises might have their own plans for preparation. Though the majority of the franchises have asked, not everyone has asked for one. We will know in a day or two," an official involved told this newspaper.

Though warm-up fixtures in ICC tournaments are televised, it is not clear whether Star Sports will telecast these matches. Since the dates for these warm-up games are also not yet out, there are other complications involved if the matches are being broadcast. For starters, Star has to advance the trip of all the commentators as they are scheduled to travel only by September 11, keeping in mind the six-day quarantine rule. Even the television crew's dates have to be altered.