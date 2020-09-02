STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have recovered well from COVID-19, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar

The Chennai Super Kings and India shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai.

India's Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Sunil Ambris. (File | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon".

Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai.

"Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus.

They are all are in isolation.

All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day.

The development has forced them the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine.

Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

