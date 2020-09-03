No Black Lives Matter protest during series vs England, educating people more important: Aaron Finch

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Athletes and teams around the world have been taking knees, a gesture showcasing solidarity and support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. This was also witnessed before the start of all three Test matches between England and West Indies in July. But it may not be the case when England play host to Australia in the three-match T20I series, starting Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels that more than these protests, it is important for people to be educated about it. "I have spoken to Eoin (Morgan) and we are not going to do specific gestures like it has happened in the past. The education around it is more important than the protest,” said the Australian in a virtual press conference. These words also bring back memories of West Indies great Michael Holding, who delivered a moving speech, stating the importance of education in such matters a couple of months back.

“For us, we are really proud to play a game where it is celebrated all around the world and anyone can play it. It doesn't matter what race, what religion, what nationality you are from. Cricket is a game for everyone and I am really proud about that,” added Finch.

England might have played all formats since the resumption of cricket in a bio-secure environment, but this limited over series will mark Australia’s return to action after a gap of over five months. They last played against New Zealand in March.

With the series played under new norms due to COVID-19 restrictions, it could be the way ahead for cricket series and tournaments ahead, at least till the situation improves. A majority of the England and Australia players, who are involved in the upcoming series, will also head to the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020, which is also going to be played under some strict protocols.

And Finch, who will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, will be playing under the leadership of Virat Kohli. The Australian is willing to pick Virat’s brain and learn new things if possible.

“Not sure if I can offer many technical tips to Virat. He is obviously a great player. He has been successful over all three formats and all around the world so I will be doing everything I can to pick his brain on batting, strategy and technique. It is like whenever you play in any team, wherever it is around the world, you try and learn as much as you can from anyone. Sometimes it is not always the best players that have the best advice. Sometimes you can take a lot from other players as well and hopefully I can give back as much to the Bangalore dressing room as well,” Finch said.